Sidney Poitier’s Death Mourned by Lenny Kravitz, Dionne Warwick & More

Following the news of Sidney Poitier's death, Lenny Kravitz, Tony Bennett, Dionne Warwick, Oprah, Barack Obama and more took to social media to mourn the loss of the trailblazing movie star.

By 
Rania Aniftos, Paul Grein
Sidney Poitier in 'To Sir, With
Sidney Poitier in 'To Sir, With Love', 1967. Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and former ambassador, died on Thursday (Jan. 6). He was 94 years old.

In 1958, Poitier became the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award nomination for The Defiant Ones. Five years later, he became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Lilies of the Field. He also received a Grammy, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA award.

The Bahamian star received numerous honorary awards including the AFI life achievement award (1992), the Kennedy Center Honors (1995), a honorary award from Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (2001) and the BAFTA fellowship (2016).

In 2009, Poitier was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. He was also named an Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974.

Following the news of Poitier’s death, countless stars including Lenny Kravitz, Tony Bennett, Dionne Warwick, Oprah and Barack Obama took to social media to mourn the loss of the trailblazing movie star. See below.

