Sidney Poitier’s Death Mourned by Lenny Kravitz, Dionne Warwick & More

Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and former ambassador, died on Thursday (Jan. 6). He was 94 years old.

In 1958, Poitier became the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award nomination for The Defiant Ones. Five years later, he became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Lilies of the Field. He also received a Grammy, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA award.

The Bahamian star received numerous honorary awards including the AFI life achievement award (1992), the Kennedy Center Honors (1995), a honorary award from Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (2001) and the BAFTA fellowship (2016).

In 2009, Poitier was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. He was also named an Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974.

Following the news of Poitier’s death, countless stars including Lenny Kravitz, Tony Bennett, Dionne Warwick, Oprah and Barack Obama took to social media to mourn the loss of the trailblazing movie star. See below.

Sir #SidneyPoitier, your brilliant light will never dim. The doors you opened and paths you created will continue to make way for those with a dream. You showed the world that with vision and grace, all is possible. 📸: Mathieu Bitton pic.twitter.com/Y0agy7P7Gg — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 7, 2022

He once caught me following him. He said “little girl what do you want” I muttered “can I have your autograph”. From that day he always called me little girl and asked if I wanted his autograph. It was something we laughed about. He was my hero & great friend. May he RIP ❤️. https://t.co/yQhuiDCZse — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was an exceptional artist and an extraordinary human being who created change and influence with grace and courage. It was a thrill to have him join in celebrating my 87th birthday and arts fundraising event. Truly one of a kind and he will be missed. pic.twitter.com/SeUxpVChjG — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His “In The Heat Of The Night” will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 7, 2022

You paved the way for so many of us. Rest in Power Dear Sir. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/V7Tp0SaX2c — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 7, 2022

Rest In Peace to the legend Sidney Poitier. Well done. 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/XhFFfA3XLj — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) January 7, 2022

Peace and love, Sidney Poitier.❤️ pic.twitter.com/jm2oFCZUO3 — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 7, 2022

RIP #SidneyPoitier A consistent and extraordinary example of talent, grace and elegance. pic.twitter.com/rbXJx9UDLw — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 7, 2022