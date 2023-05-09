Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad

Sia married her boyfriend Dan Bernad over the weekend in Italy, Billboard can confirm.

According to People, just four guests attended the intimate ceremony, which took place at Villa Olivetta, a private estate owned by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in Portofino, Italy. Pictures shared by People show a candlelit ceremony, with the bride in a high-neck lace gown and her hair pulled back to show her oft-hidden face and the groom in an off-white tuxedo.

While it’s unclear how long Sia and Bernad have been dating, they were photographed together at the red-carpet premiere of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake back in December 2021. Sia also shared a picture with Bernad to her Instagram account in October 2022, with the caption: “Pride forever! #lgbtqia+#LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!”

The Australian singer/songwriter was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The pair announced their engagement in June 2014 and were married two months later at her home in Palm Springs, Calif., before filing for divorce in December 2016.

Sia hasn’t released a studio album since 2016’s This Is Acting, but that hasn’t kept her off the Billboard charts. Last year, her song “Unstoppable” from the 2016 project found new life thanks in part to TikTok, topping the Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts six years after its initial release and peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. This Is Acting also spawned Sia’s lone Hot 100 No. 1, the four-week chart-topper “Cheap Thrills.”