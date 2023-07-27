Sia Previews New Song ‘Champion’ During FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sia has added another empowering anthem to her discography.

The singer debuted her new song “Champion” during FOX Sports’ coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 on Wednesday night (July 26), when the USA faced off against the Netherlands — which ended in a 1-1 tie.

The nine-time Grammy nominee’s music can be heard throughout Fox Sports’ coverage of the tournament, including hits like “Chandelier,” “Titanium,” “Unstoppable,” “Alive,” “Cheap Thrills” and more.

This year, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held until Aug. 20, when the final two teams face off. When does the U.S. women’s team play next? You can catch them move closer to another World Cup trophy on Tuesday (Aug. 1) at 12 a.m. ET, when they play against Portugal. To check out the entire FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule, click here.

Fox Sports is the official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S., which means you’ll need to tune in to Fox Sports or any of its affiliated channels, such as Fox and FS1 to watch the tournament. You’ll also be able to view it through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (you’ll just need to log in with your provider’s info).

Check out a snippet of “Champion” from Fox Sports via a fan-captured Twitter video here.