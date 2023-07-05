Shoes for Steals: Snag the ‘Most Comfy’ Crocs for Only $25

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Upgrade your summer shoe collection with a pair of comfortable sandals that have taken the world by storm: Crocs. Rather than shell out $50+ on a pair of designer platform boots, Walmart has slashed the price off the bestselling Crocs Unisex Baya Clog you can shop now.

Celebrities have quickly jumped on the shoe trend with the most recent being Lil Nas X who partnered with the brand for a next level collaboration. He’s not the only one either — other artists including Justin Bieber and SZA have also created sold-out Crocs collaborations, which you can still snag from resale retailers).

Sport a pair of your own, but for a fraction of the price as places like Walmart, Amazon, Zappos and Nordstrom Rack are offering the shoe up to 55% off.

This bestselling style features the classic Crocs clog look paired with a lightweight 100% thermoplastic EVA material that’s cushy, lightweight and breathable. It’s available in 17 shades to stock up and personalize to your liking, and can be wiped clean when they’re dirty.

This style has racked up a 4.7 rating on Walmart with almost 8,000 five-star reviews with shoppers praising how comfortable they are.

“My co-workers are wearing them, my neighbors are wearing them, I see school kids wearing them so I decided to find out for myself why everyone I know was wearing these CROCS. Well, let me just say I ordered a pair and I LOVE THEM! They are so comfortable I don’t want to take them off. As soon as I get home from work I change out my work shoes for my CROCS. I’ll definitely buy a few more because I can’t decide which is my favorite color,” said one Walmart reviewer.

