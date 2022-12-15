‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dies at 67

Shirley Eikhard, songwriter of Bonnie Raitt‘s 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died at 67, her publicist announced on Thursday (Dec. 15). The musician passed away at the Orangeville Hospital in Ontario, Canada, surrounded by family.

The New Brunswick born singer-songwriter first rose to prominence during the ’70s. At age 15, Eikhard’s song “It Takes Time” was recorded by country singer Anne Murray in 1971, and later became a hit in her native Canada. Eikhard released her self-titled debut album the following year in 1972.

Several songs of Eikhard’s would go on to be covered by popular musicians, most notably Bonnie Raitt and Cher. The singer-songwriter struck gold after penning “Something to Talk About” in the ’80s.

Raitt released the song as the first single from her 1991 album, Luck of the Draw. The track was a hit and spent a total of 20 weeks on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 hit, peaking at No. 5 on the tally. The tune would ultimately win Raitt the best pop vocal performance, female award at the 1991 Grammy Awards, and was also nominated in the record of the year category.

For Cher, Eikhard’s track “Born With the Hunger” would be rerecorded and released for the singer’s 2000 album Not Commercial. Eikhard also wrote “Lovers Forever” with Cher for the 1994 film Interview With the Vampire; the track is featured on Cher’s 2013 studio album Closer to the Truth.

Eikhard’s songwriting ability earned her two JUNO Awards for best country female artist in 1973 and 1974. “Something to Talk About” led to her induction into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020.