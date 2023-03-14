Shenseea Says Second Album Will Showcase Dancehall That American Fans ‘Can Love & Understand’

Shenseea is gearing up to drop some heat in the coming months. Billboard News caught up with the dancehall star at Rolling Loud LA — which took place March 3 to 5 — to discuss what’s to come from her forthcoming music and her reaction when she found out about the joke that Prince Harry listened to her music in difficult times.

Speaking with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly, the “Blessed” singer talked about her plans to follow up her debut studio album, Alpha. “I’m about to shoot my very first single from my second studio album real soon and I’m really excited about that. I think it’s going to be amazing,” she said, adding that people can expect “dancehall that Americans can definitely love and understand” on the project.

Shenseea revealed that she had the privilege to meet Kanye West and said that if she ever had the chance to, “It would be amazing to work with him again. I absolutely loved Kanye from even before I met him.” Kelly asked Shenseea and Ye have hopped on a project together, which she remained tight lipped about.

Following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, rumors circulated that an excerpt from the novel read, “In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.”

While the rumor was never confirmed, Shenseea briefly touched on it in the interview, saying, “That was very much unexpected to be honest, but big up to Prince Harry for tuning in.”

Up next for the dancehall star is a performance at Coachella next month, in which she’ll perform several of her hits for festival attendees. Watch Shenseea’s interview with Billboard in the video above.