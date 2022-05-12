Shawn Mendes Partners With Tommy Hilfiger for Sustainable Clothing Line: ‘This Is Just the Beginning’

Shawn Mendes at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Turns out Shawn Mendes was offering a bit of a hint about his next project when he showed up at the 2022 Met Gala in Tommy Hilfiger. Ten days after he sported an elegant, upcycled outfit designed for him by the iconic American fashion brand on the red carpet, the “When You’re Gone” singer revealed Thursday (May 12) that they’ve officially partnered to launch a sustainable clothing line and make his upcoming world tour more eco-friendly.

“I’m partnering with @TommyHilfiger to bring more sustainable clothing to the forefront,” Mendes wrote in a tweet, posting three photos of him modeling some of the clothes. “Tommy is reimagining the classics using more sustainable materials, & has made a $1mm commitment to greening my tour. This is just the beginning.”

Arriving in stores and online May 16, the recycled cotton-based clothing line is inspired by retro pieces and titled “The 1985 Collection,” after the year Tommy Hilfiger was founded. According to Rolling Stone, Mendes will also wear custom pieces from the brand on his Wonder tour and is set to release a capsule collection of pieces he helped design with Tommy Hilfiger next spring.

“We both care so deeply about our planet, and that’s why our main goal is to reimagine the way we wear and we make our clothing,” Mendes told fans in a separate video posted to the brand’s account. “I’ve always been so inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand that it is, and I’m so excited for you to see everything we’re working on.”

“Tommy, I love you, and I’m so excited to be a part of this amazing team,” he concluded the video, before addressing viewers: “I hope you guys are excited.”

See the announcements for Shawn Mendes’ collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger below: