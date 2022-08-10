Shawn Mendes Says He’s Spending His Time Off ‘Doing Therapy,’ ‘Taking It Easy’ After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes is focused on the little things. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), the pop star ran into TMZ at the airport and shared how he’s spending his time in the wake of canceling his world tour.

“I’m taking a lot of time just, like, doing therapy,” the Canadian crooner said while waiting for his car at LAX. “Yeah, just taking it easy man. I think, like, spending time with family that I haven’t been able to … Yeah, I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things I haven’t really done over the last few years and just, like, you know, having dinners with friends and stuff.”

Mendes initially postponed three weeks of shows on his Wonder: The World Tour citing a need to work on his mental health. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he said at the time.

However, after that break, he ended up canceling the trek in its entirety out of a need to “ground [himself] and come back stronger … after some much-needed time off.”

In the wake of that decision, Mendes rang in his 24th birthday by jetting off to Miami, where he hit the beach and made a surprise appearance during The Weeknd‘s DJ set at LIV nightclub on Saturday (Aug. 6).

Watch Mendes’ impromptu interview with TMZ at LAX below.