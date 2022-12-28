Shawn Mendes Swims in Freezing Cold River in His Underwear: Watch

It’s safe to say that Jack Frost nipped at Shawn Mendes‘ nose, toes and everything in between this Christmas. In a daring video posted to his Instagram, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that he celebrated the holiday by taking a swim in a freezing river — and as if that wasn’t cold enough on its own, he did it while wearing nothing but his underpants.

In the video, Mendes and a friend stand in the snow next to the river, which is visibly capped with sheets of thick ice. The “Mercy” singer then strips off his pants, sweater and boots until nothing but his black boxers are left, and he proceeds to take the plunge.

“It’s cold!” the Ontario native shouts after dipping his head into the frigid water.

And later, as he’s stepping out of the river — his skin flushed pink from the cold — he confesses, “I can’t feel a thing.”

“MERRY CHRISTMAS,” Mendes captioned the excursion.

The “When You’re Gone” musician’s friends and fans took to the comments to cheer him on. “Can take the boy outta Canada but can’t take the Canada outta the boy,” wrote Mendes’ former MagCon costar Nash Grier. “BLUE BALLS. LITERALLY,” wrote producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Mendes’ video comes about five months after the pop star made the shocking decision to cancel the entirety of his Wonder World Tour, which he’d originally postponed by just a few weeks. He explained at the time that he needed to focus on his mental health, and the following month, he told TMZ that he was spending his time off going to therapy, hanging out with family and “taking it easy.”

In October, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, an animated film for which Mendes voiced the titular character, premiered. It featured an original song written by Mendes for the movie, titled “Heartbeat.”

Check out Shawn Mendes’ Christmastime polar plunge below: