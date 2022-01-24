Shawn Mendes Stumbles Taking a Shirtless Photo on a Hike: ‘I Guess That’s What I Get!’

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Shawn Mendes has paid the price for trying to look good on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the “Wonder” singer shared a snap of himself shirtless while taking a hike with friends in Los Angeles. Though Mendes’ friend was able to capture a quality picture of the singer for his Instagram feed, the behind-the-scenes video from the shoot shows the 23-year-old nearly slipping down a steep trail after flexing his muscles for the camera while John Mayer’s “Gravity” appropriately plays in the background.

Thankfully, Mendes was able to pull himself up and was fine enough to share the hilarious moment to his Instagram feed. “I guess that’s what I get,” he captioned the post, making fun of himself for trying to show off.

Apart from shirtless snaps, Mendes has shared progress reports on his forthcoming music. Most recently, the hitmaker has been teasing new music online, posting various clips of him in the studio with collaborators and even sharing a clip of a song.

On Jan. 18, Mendes posted a 12-second clip of him in a car on FaceTime, jamming out to a demo of a song he’s been working on during the call. The clip then cut to the crooner in the studio, working on the same high-energy track on guitar in the studio. “Y’all dig this?” Mendes asked in the video’s caption. Ex-girlfriend and “Señorita” collaborator Camila Cabello commented on the post, writing, “Ur crazy wildcat” — a reference to High School Musical and the signature line Vanessa Hudgens’ Gabriella says to Zac Efron’s Troy.

