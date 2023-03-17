Shawn Mendes Denies Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Despite photos of the two seen spending time together, Shawn Mendes is clearing up rumors that he’s dating fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

“We are not dating but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina,” the “In My Blood” singer told RTL Boulevard during an interview about his recent Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn mens and womenswear capsule collection, according to Pop Crave.

Dating rumors first sparked last month, when the pair were photographed walking down the street in Los Angeles, side-by-side with Mendes’ hands tucked into the pockets of his jean jacket and Carpenter wearing an oversize black sweatsuit — but they follow rumors from gossip Instagram account deuxmoi that they’ve been quietly dating.

Mendes previously dated Camila Cabello for two-plus years before they announced their breakup in late 2021, while Carpenter was previously linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett.