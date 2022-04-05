Shawn Mendes Says Love for Ex Camila Cabello Is ‘Never Gonna Change’: ‘We’re So Friendly’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no longer in a relationship, but the love they have for each other remains.

The singer spoke about his relationship with Cabello during Monday’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest and revealed that he has no plans to forget his former love. Seacrest spoke with the 23-year-old about his newest single, “When You’re Gone,” during the radio show, with Mendes revealing that writing the track was instrumental in helping him heal from the split and shared that he wrote the song one month after his breakup from Cabello.

“I think it’s really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why,” he explained. “I’m really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it’s cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes See latest videos, charts and news

Mendes then told Seacrest that breakups can be a blessing and a test of strength, to which the radio show host asked if he and Cabello are on good terms with each other. “[We’re] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that’s never gonna change.”

Thankfully, Cabello feels the same way Mendes does. While discussing her new single “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, the singer told Zane Lowe, “I f—ing love Shawn, and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”

The pair is set to cross paths in person this summer as they both have spots on the 2022 lineup of iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango, which is returning to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on June 4.