Shawn Mendes Is Head Over Heels in New Song for ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’

With just one week to go before Lyle, Lyle Crocodile premieres, Shawn Mendes has shared “Heartbeat,” an original track that will appear at the end of the film and on the soundtrack.

The piano driven track, which arrived Friday (Sept. 30), sees the 24-year-old singer-songwriter blissfully singing about a blossoming romance, one that, naturally, causes his heart to beat faster with each moment he spends thinking of the object of his affections.

On the first verse for the track, Mendes croons, “I look into the stars at night/ The only substitution when it’s not your eyes, yeah/ Can’t get enough, it’s official/ I want a lot and not a little/ If we keep it us it’s so simple/ Wherever you are, wherever you are.”

“Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you/ Want me, what you got, I want it like/ All week, I need that, I wanna be/ Wherever you are, wherever you are,” Mendes sings on the infectious chorus.

The singer is set to star as titular character in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, which is based on the 1965 Bernard Waber book of the same name. The story is about a crocodile named Lyle who lives a charmed life in New York City with the Primm family, assisting them with chores and being kind to their neighbors’ children. Everything is fine, until one day, a neighbor insists that Lyle should be placed in a zoo. “Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm — and courage — to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile,” a synopsis of the film reads.

The soundtrack and movie both arrive Oct. 7.

Listen to “Heartbeat” above.