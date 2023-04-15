Here are the Best Fan Reactions to Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Kissing at Coachella 2023

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello rekindling their past romance? That’s the question fans are asking after a video surfaced of the former couple kissing during the opening day of Coachella 2023.

In a clip circulating on social media, the “Stitches” singer, 24, and “Havana” songstress, 26, are seen embracing and sharing a passionate kiss while watching an evening performance at the Coachella music festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday (April 14).

“SHAWMILA IS BACK, THANK YOU GOD,” one fan tweeted in response to their kiss. “MY JAW DROPPED. IS THIS FOR REAL? ARE THEY BACK TOGETHER?” another observer questioned.

“they just make sense together if im honest they the perfect match tbh,” a different user added. “Awwww yay for them … I love a sweet reunion,” another commented.

Mendes and Cabello dated for more than two years before announcing their split in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” read a joint statement on their Instagram Stories. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Cabello addressed the breakup publicly for the first time during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in March 2022.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?” Cabello told Lowe, referencing her 2022 album, Familia.

Earlier this year, Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted together in Los Angeles, causing many fans to speculate about a possible romance between the two singers. The photos were casual — with the pair walking side-by-side down the street — but they follow rumors from gossip Instagram account deuxmoi that they’ve been quietly dating.

Check out more fan reactions to Mendes and Cabello’s Coachella kiss on Twitter below.

