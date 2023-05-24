Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands in NYC: Fans React

On again? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were photographed in New York City on Tuesday, and fans of the erstwhile couple were thrilled to see them together.

“THEY LOOK SO GOOD,” one fan declared in all-caps on Twitter, while another joked, “Camila cabello and shawn mendes looking like a high school couple with those huge backpacks…(love them),” with a string of crying emojis. A third hyped up the duo’s street-side reunion by writing, “shawn mendes and camila cabello looking like a bada– couple,” with the former wearing a gray tank top and amulet necklace and the latter in a leather moto-inspired jacket.

“To all those who say fairytales are only in books, how do you explain ’em?” a third wrote alongside photos of the Cinderella and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile stars, who originally dated from July 2019 to November 2021. Post-breakup, they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April, though neither has officially confirmed whether they’re back together or not.

As if their Coachella moment wasn’t enough, speculation ramped up in the week following the Indio, Calif.-based festival after Cabello teased a song titled “June Gloom” with lyrics many fans purported to be about reconciling with her “Señorita” duet partner. (“How come you’re just so much better?/ Is this going to end ever?/ I guess I’ll f— around and find out,” she sings on the yet-released track.)

In the meantime, Cabello has enlisted her loved ones to star alongside her in Olipop’s first-ever national ad campaign. “I wanted it to feel authentic and those are the people that really make me who I am,” she told Billboard of working with her family and friends for the commercial.

Check out some of the best reactions to Shawn and Camila’s NYC stroll below.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO IN NEW YORK TODAY THEY LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/tnhBsNLyaC — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) May 23, 2023

camila cabello and shawn mendes looking like a high school couple with those huge backpacks 😭😭😭 (love them) pic.twitter.com/cFLyLR1tdJ — vanessa (@nigxtss) May 24, 2023

To all those who say fairytales are only in books, how do you explain em'? 🥹❤️#ShawnMendes #Camila #Mamaraazzi pic.twitter.com/ZsXvc074lk — Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi) May 24, 2023

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO pic.twitter.com/cxLZoy5MiY — Shawn Squad Brasil (@shawnpbrasil) May 24, 2023