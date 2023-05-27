Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert in New Jersey

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking in another show.

After sharing a passionate kiss at Coachella in April 2023, the former couple was spotted together at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday (May 26).

In fan-captured photographs taken at MetLife Stadium, the “Stitches” singer, 24, and “Havana” songstress, 26, were seeing enjoying a night out during the first of three sold-out shows at the massive N.J. venue. A video circulating on social media sees the pair strolling to their seats in the VIP section, Mendes rocking a sleeveless white shirt and blue jeans and Cabello sporting a black halter top and colorful skirt.

The meet-up at Swift’s concert arrives days after Mendes and Cabello were photographed in New York City. On Tuesday (May 23), the former lovebirds were seen holding hands while walking in Manhattan, marking their latest sighting after attending a comedy show in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Mendes and Cabello dated for more than two years before announcing their split in November 2021. Post-breakup, the stars were spotted kissing and embracing at this year’s Coachella, though neither has officially confirmed whether they’re back together or not.

As if their Coachella moment wasn’t enough, speculation ramped up in the week following the Indio, Calif.-based fest after Cabello teased a song titled “June Gloom” with lyrics many fans purported to be about reconciling with her “Señorita” duet partner. (“How come you’re just so much better?/ Is this going to end ever?/ I guess I’ll f— around and find out,” she sings on the yet-released track.)

Check out the fan-captured images of Mendes and Cabello at Swift’s MetLife Stadium concert on Twitter below.

CAMILA AND SHAWN JUST WALKED BY ME TO THE TENT #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/l33G4zNhKQ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 26, 2023