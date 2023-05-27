×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert in New Jersey

The former couple was spotted together at Swift's sold-out MetLife Stadium show on May 26.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. John Shearer/GI

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking in another show.

After sharing a passionate kiss at Coachella in April 2023, the former couple was spotted together at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday (May 26).

Related

Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands in NYC: Fans React

In fan-captured photographs taken at MetLife Stadium, the “Stitches” singer, 24, and “Havana” songstress, 26, were seeing enjoying a night out during the first of three sold-out shows at the massive N.J. venue. A video circulating on social media sees the pair strolling to their seats in the VIP section, Mendes rocking a sleeveless white shirt and blue jeans and Cabello sporting a black halter top and colorful skirt.

The meet-up at Swift’s concert arrives days after Mendes and Cabello were photographed in New York City. On Tuesday (May 23), the former lovebirds were seen holding hands while walking in Manhattan, marking their latest sighting after attending a comedy show in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Mendes and Cabello dated for more than two years before announcing their split in November 2021. Post-breakup, the stars were spotted kissing and embracing at this year’s Coachella, though neither has officially confirmed whether they’re back together or not.

As if their Coachella moment wasn’t enough, speculation ramped up in the week following the Indio, Calif.-based fest after Cabello teased a song titled “June Gloom” with lyrics many fans purported to be about reconciling with her “Señorita” duet partner. (“How come you’re just so much better?/ Is this going to end ever?/ I guess I’ll f— around and find out,” she sings on the yet-released track.)

Check out the fan-captured images of Mendes and Cabello at Swift’s MetLife Stadium concert on Twitter below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad