Shawn Mendes Shows Off New Neck Tattoo Ahead of SXSW Set: See Photos

Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Shawn Mendes is not one to shy away from a good tattoo. The “Wonder” singer shared the latest addition to his body ink in a set of photos posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“Austinnnn see you Saturday,” the 23-year-old captioned the photos — a reference to his forthcoming live performance at Samsung + Billboard present THE STAGE at SXSW on March 19 — which featured pics of him chilling by a a fire pit, petting horses, and looking out at a body of water while shirtless, with his new tattoo on display.

Mendes kept his new ink simple, getting a thin red line right through the center of his neck. The beginning of the tattoo is hidden beneath the back of his hairline, while the end of the tattoo sits squarely atop a golden chain (a match to the huggie hoop earring decorating in his left ear).

The neck ink is the newest addition to the three-time Grammy nominee’s body. Mendes has at least 14 other tattoos, including a large butterfly on his left bicep, a letter ‘A’ for his sister Aaliyah behind his ear, a guitar made of sound waves and trees on his right forearm and an elephant stencil on his left middle finger.

Mendes is set take THE STAGE on March 19. He was originally scheduled to go on tour starting March 14 in support of his Billboard 200 chart-topping album, Wonder, at the Royal Arena Copenhagen before concluding at the WiZink Center in Madrid on May 20, but the UK and Europe tour was rescheduled for 2023. Mendes is the current cover star on the latest issue of Billboard magazine.

See Mendes’ new tattoo below.