Shaquille O’Neal Unveils ‘Shaq-tacular Spectacular’ New Year’s Eve VR Experience

Shaq is throwing an appropriately large New Year’s Eve event in the VR world.

Retired NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will host “The Shaq-tacular Spectacular,” an immersive VR countdown special featuring guest spots from Cardi B, Killer Mike, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

“This year we’re ringing in 2023 with new experiences and connections. I’m excited to celebrate with some of my favorite artists and athletes in a way that you can enjoy with friends and family in VR across the world,” the basketball superstar, broacaster and DJ says in a statement.

“From music, laughs and much more, we’re celebrating New Year’s Eve and welcoming 2023 with a spectacular party you won’t want to miss.”

The 19-year pro, who won four titles in the NBA and is regarded as one of the most dominant big men of all time, will spin tunes for a virtual DJ Diesel set, filling it up on a main stage that’s said to be “filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro roller skaters, basketball players” and more.

As the clock counts down to 2023, the one-hour special will premiere in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds and on Meta Quest TV, as well as on O’Neal’s Facebook and Instagram pages and Messenger’s Watch Together.

It is being produced by Westbrook Media, Media.Monks and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions, with the action tipping off from 6:30pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 31. Shaq has thrown his considerable frame behind several music ventures, including Shaq’s Fun House festival — a part festival, part carnival brand.

As DJ Diesel, he’s partial to massive, heavy-hitting bass music, a genre he says saved him and gave him purpose after retiring from the NBA in 2011. “The whole genre is energy,” O’Neal told Billboard earlier this year. “I missed that once retiring. Bass music was the vice I was missing and desperately needed.”

Since launching the DJ Diesel project, O’Neal hasn’t sat on the bench. He’s played many prestige clubs and festivals including Electric Zoo, Lollapalooza and Tomorrowland.