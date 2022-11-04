×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Shaquille O’Neal Claps Back at Kanye West: ‘Get Your Family Business in Order’

The rapper lashed out at the NBA legend over Kyrie Irving's recent antisemitic tweet.

Kanye West; Shaquille O'Neal.
Kanye West; Shaquille O'Neal. Prince Williams/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Not taking it lying down. Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words after Kanye West lashed out at him on social media.

Related

Kanye West

A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His ‘WLM’ Shirts & Antisemitic Hate…

The drama started on Thursday (Nov. 3) when Ye went after Shaq’s connection to Canadian billionaire Jamie Salter after the basketball legend called out NBA player Kyrie Irving for tweeting out the link to an antisemitic documentary. (Specifically, the Lakers icon called the Brooklyn Nets point guard an “idiot” while offering commentary on television.)

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” Kanye tweeted. “[Jamie] first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights.'”

It only took a few hours for Shaq to catch wind of the rapper’s attack and he decided to reply directly to Ye’s tweet with a very meta jab of his own, writing, “Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West, ‘I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you[?]’

“Take my advice get your family business in order,” Shaq continued before concluding with a terse, “Have a great day brother.”

The exchange is just the latest example of Kanye stirring up trouble on social media after weeks of spewing antisemitic and anti-Black rhetoric. Currently, his Instagram account has been restricted for 30 days for violating the platform’s policies and multiple companies including Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap have all severed business ties with the rapper.

Read Shaq’s response to Kanye below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad