Shanna Moakler Congratulates Ex Travis Barker on Vegas Ceremony With Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I Wish Them the Best’

Maokler was married to the Blink-182 drummer for four years and they have two children.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022 Angela Weiss/AFP via GI

It’s all love for Shanna Moakler, who wished ex Travis Barker all the best after the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian got pretend married in Las Vegas on Monday morning. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” Moakler, 47 reportedly told People magazine in a statement. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker

Barker, 46 and Kardashian, 42, visited a Sin City wedding chapel earlier this week and got hitched by an Elvis impersonator while in town for the Grammy Awards. But sources confirmed to Billboard that while the pair did go to the chapel, they are not legally married. Rather, the ceremony was just for fun — and the photo op — after a few drinks (the two have apparently joked about eloping in Vegas before). The couple does plan to get legally married this year, and as seen in previews for Hulu’s The Kardashians are focused on having a baby.

Celebrity Big Brother star Moakler was married to Barker from 2004-2008 and the pair have two children: 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama.

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People of the couple. “They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, ‘I got an Elvis,’ and there they were.” Frierson also told the magazine that the entire event lasted about 30 minutes. This comes a year after they made their relationship Instagram official.

Though the pair have not been shy about packing on the PDA in the past, TMZ reported that they didn’t allow the wedding venue to take any pictures, preferring to staff the blessed event with their own photographer and security. The couple also reportedly had a marriage license in tow, which they gave to the chapel’s owner, who also served as a witness. According to TMZ, there will be “several” other wedding celebrations in the future.

