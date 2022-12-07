Shania Twain Thinks Adele’s Reaction to Her Attending Las Vegas Show Was ‘So Special’

Shania Twain is extending the love to Adele. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer attended the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), where she received the Music Icon honor, but took some time on the red carpet to share how she felt about Adele shouting her out on instagram after Twain attended the “Easy on Me” singer’s Las Vegas residency.

“That was so special. I only heard about it after. I didn’t want to bother her before the show, and I just wanted to enjoy from the audience so she didn’t realize I was there and that was kind of good,” she told Extra. “It was cute. It was very sweet of her.”

Last month, Adele took to her Instagram Story to share how delighted she was to find out that the country singer was in the audience. “Thank god you had a hat on … I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” Adele captioned a snap of her performing, with Twain in a white cowboy hat off to the side.

In response, Twain reshared the snap to her own Story and wrote, “Thank god we didn’t make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show [laughing emoji].”

Twain also took a moment on the People’s Choice carpet to discuss what her forthcoming album Queen of Me means to her. “It’s really just about me coming into my own, you know, just feeling more comfortable in my own skin, she said.”

Watch Twain’s interview in the video above.