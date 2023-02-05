×
Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The country-pop superstar's new album brought in nearly 88% of the vote.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain Louie Banks

Shania Twain‘s new album, Queen of Me, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 3) on Billboard, choosing the Canadian country-pop superstar’s first album in more than five years as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Queen of Me brought in nearly 88% of the vote, beating out new music from RAYE (My 21st Century Blues), GloRilla (“Internet Trolls”), Karol G and Romeo Santos (“X Si Volvemos”), and others.

Shania Twain

Preceded by singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!,” Twain’s latest studio set also lifts the icon’s title track to her 2022 compilation, Not Just a Girl (The Highlights), and incorporates the anthemic single into its 12-song track list.

Queen of Me, the first artist release through Republic Nashville, is the followup to Twain’s fifth studio album, Now, which blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2017. Prior to that, her fourth album release was 2002’s Up, which also hit No. 1 on the albums chart.

“I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter,” the five-time Grammy winner said in September 2022 when the deal was struck. “In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Twain is slated to present at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) and she’s the subject of the Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl, produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

