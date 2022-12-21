Shania Twain Opens Up About ‘How Good It Felt’ Posing Topless: ‘I‘m Comfortable in My Own Skin’

The best thing about bein’ a woman is the prerogative to have confidence in your body, no matter what stage of life you’re in. That’s exactly how Shania Twain feels, anyway.

In a recent interview with People, the 57-year-old country-pop star opened up about why she chose to pose topless for the cover artwork of her September single “Waking Up Dreaming,” set to appear on her February album Queen of Me. “This is me expressing my truth,” she shared. “I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence.”

“I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable,” she continued. “I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel OK about it. It’s really liberating.”

Though she has had her struggles with self-image, according to People, Twain has projected confidence in her body since the beginning of her career. In the music video for her 1993 single “What Made You Say That,” for example, she went braless. But now, she’s learning to carry that confidence into her late 50s.

“From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra,” she told the publication. “But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, ‘Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'”

“I hit this wall and was like, ‘Whoa, my confidence is regressing,'” she added. “‘My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that.’ I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

See Shania’s “Waking Up Dreaming” cover art below: