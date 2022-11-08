Shania Twain Still Can’t Believe ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ Is Billboard’s No. 1 Karaoke Song: ‘I Would Never Have Imagined That’

Man! Shania Twain is still in disbelief that her signature hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” took the top spot on Billboard‘s 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time list, so much so that on her Tuesday (Nov. 8) appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she had to share a few more thoughts on earning the honor.

Hudson asked the country singer how it feels to crown the list, to which Twain replied, “I think that is so cool. Certainly I would never have imagined that, that I would ever have the best karaoke song in the world, but I enjoy the compliment and I can just imagine … every person in the world can sing that song with an exclamation mark. It’s just a statement, kind of feel-good song.”

Twain shared her initial reaction about being No. 1 on the Billboard list — in which she beat out hits from Billy Joel, Destiny’s Child, The Killers, Cher, Queen, Carrie Underwood and more — following its publication in October.

“I think @billboard just crowned me the Queen of Karaoke?!” Twain tweeted on Oct. 6 along with surprised and crying-laughing emoji. “Seriously though, it’s really really cool to see the life that ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ has taken on and I’m just obsessed with you all…,” Twain added.

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999. The song went on to spend 28 weeks on the all-genre chart and peaked at No. 23.

Watch Twain talk about “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” topping Billboard‘s list above.