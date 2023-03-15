Shania Twain Adds Her Signature Country Twang to a Cover of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’: Listen

Shania Twain released her Spotify Singles session on Wednesday (March 15), and in addition to singing a new rendition of “Queen of Me,” the country star gave close friend Harry Styles a nod by covering his song “Falling.”

Twain was accompanied by a stunning piano, matching the original vibe of the track. “What am I now? What am I now?/ What if I’m someone I don’t want around?/ I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling/ What if I’m down? What if I’m out?/ What if I’m someone you won’t talk about?/ I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling,” she sang on the track, adding a country flair to a few choice moments.

“The studio is one of my favorite places to be and I got to spend a couple of days in @Spotify’s studios to record a live band version of ‘Queen Of Me’ and two covers, @Harry_Styles’ Falling and Howlin Wolf’s Spoonful,” Twain tweeted Wednesday. “Thank you for having me Spotify.”

“Falling” was released at the second single from Styles’ second studio album, Fine Line, peaking at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The “You’re Still the One” singer shared how she and Styles became pals during a Jan. 4 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “He was playing a show in New York … This is before he really blew up,” she explained. “I went backstage to meet him. We became texting friends.”

After Twain became close to Styles, he asked her to wish his mom a happy birthday over the phone, she recalled. “‘My mom was a big influence on me and why I grew up with your music,’” Twain said. “I called her up and wished her happy birthday. Harry and I have been friends ever since.”

While a collaboration has yet to happen between the two — “[A collaboration] would be my dream,” Twain said in a November interview — the pair did join forces to perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” for Styles’ set at 2022’s Coachella.

Listen to Shania Twain’s cover of “Falling” below.