Let’s Go Girls! Shania Twain Joins Harry Styles for a Pair of Country Duets at Coachella

Harry Styles opted for some twangy ’90s nostalgia when it came time to pick a surprise guest for his Coachella debut on Friday night (April 15). Country superstar Shania Twain joined Styles in Indio, Calif., duetting with him on her pop-crossover smashes “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.”
For “Woman,” Styles was at his gender-fluid best, harmonizing with Twain about the joys of wearing “men’s shirts” with “short skirts” while rocking a disco-ball-inspired two-piece outfit and grinding with the country diva.
The pair slowed it down for the wedding-song favorite “You’re Still the One,” sitting on stools and singing to each other while Twain strummed her acoustic guitar.
“You’re Still the One” was Twain’s highest-charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2, while “Man!” topped out at No. 23 on the chart. “The One” was also a No. 1 hit on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.
In addition to his Shania surprise, Styles also debuted new songs at Coachella — “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” — from his upcoming album Harry’s House, due May 20. The first taste of the album was lead single “As It Was,” which debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100.
Check out a taste of both duets below:
Harry x Shania @coachella pic.twitter.com/5Jz2NLNj0r
📽| MEU. DEUS. Harry cantando 'You’re Still the One" com Shania Twain no Coachella!
Via earthlingdl#HARRYCHELLA #Coachella #Coachella2022 pic.twitter.com/uc7JSyCPlZ
