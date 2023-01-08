×
Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up!’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"Giddy Up!" galloped to the top with 87% of the vote.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain Louie Banks

Shania Twain‘s new single “Giddy Up!” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 6) on Billboard, choosing Twain’s track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Giddy Up!” brought in 87% of the vote, beating out new music by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan feat. Drake and more.

Twain’s party-ready new sing is the first track off of Queen of Me, her forthcoming album that’s set for a Feb. 3 release. The singer line danced into 2023 with “Giddy Up,” dropping the song and its music video on Jan. 5.

“The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,” Twain said in a statement this week. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!’”

Trailing behind the pop-country icon’s “Giddy Up!” on the fan-voted poll is YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s I Rest My Case album, with nearly 5% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

