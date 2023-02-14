Shakira Sings Along to SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Following Gerard Piqué Breakup Drama: Watch

Let’s just say, Shakira definitely isn’t spending this Valentine’s Day listening to love songs. In the eight months since she and soccer star Gerard Piqué announced their breakup, the 46-year-old musician hasn’t been shy about publicly shading her ex — and in a Tuesday (Feb. 14) TikTok, she may have just done it again by singing along to SZA‘s “Kill Bill.”

In the TikTok, Shakira wears a black jumpsuit and matching platform heels while mopping the kitchen floor, singing along to the standout single from SZA’s No. 1 album SOS in which she fantasizes about murdering her ex and his new girlfriend: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer didn’t mention Piqué by name in the video or its blank caption, but fans in the comments are convinced they know exactly who the sing-along was directed at. “THE SHADE IS WHAT I’M HERE FOR,” commented one. “I feel you girl,” wrote another. “You’re hella strong. He lost huuuuge time I swear.”

And though it’s probably safe to say that Shakira has no actual plans of committing first-degree murder, she does have experience with an ex quickly moving on to someone new. In her new song with Bizarrap, “BZRP Music Session #53,” she calls out Piqué and slams his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, with whom he went Instagram official last month.

“Good luck with my so-called replacement/ I don’t even know what happened,” she spits on the track, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. “You’re acting so weird, I don’t even recognize you/ I’m worth two 22-year-olds/ You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira and Piqué, who dated for 11 years and share sons Milan and Sasha, announced via a joint statement in June 2022 that they were calling it quits. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said at the time. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Watch Shakira sing along to SZA’s “Kill Bill” below.