Shakira Sends Sweet Message to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

From one Super Bowl halftime show star to another: Shakira is sending her best wishes to Rihanna before she headlines the 2023 halftime set Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Rihanna Shakira See latest videos, charts and news

“Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!” Shakira wrote on her social media accounts Sunday (Feb. 12) ahead of the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. She shared an image of the two embracing and laughing from the set of their “Can’t Remember to Forget You” music video, released in 2014.

“Can’t Remember to Forget You,” featured on Shakira’s 10th full-length studio album, Shakira, peaked at No. 15 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

Shakira co-headlined the first all-Latin Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It’s important for my son to see that,” Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, said at an Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference Thursday (Feb. 9), giving fans a preview of what’s to come.

“You’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put like a two-hour set for 13 minutes,” Rihanna said. “And you’re gonna see on Sunday, from the time it starts, it just never ends until the very last second. I know I’m saying too much, but it’s a jam-packed show.”

The Barbados-born star added, “That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate. That’s what this show’s gonna be. It’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes … but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down. There were probably about 39 version of the setlist right now. We’re on our 39th. Every little change counts, whether I want a guitar cut out, something muted, something added or just put in a whole new song, or take out a whole song.”

See Shakira’s post to Rihanna, plus take a look back at their 2014 collab, below. Super Bowl LVII’s broadcast began live on Fox and Fox Deportes on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.