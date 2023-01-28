Shakira Posts Cryptic Video After Ex Gerard Pique Goes Public With New Girlfriend

Shakira is seemingly reacting to her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué’s newly debuted relationship on social media.

One day after the soccer star revealed his younger girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in an Instagram post, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar shared a video of herself dancing and mouthing the scathing lyrics of her new diss track “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” a collaboration with Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap.

Related What Shakira Is Really Saying in Her New Song With Bizarrap

“Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” Shakira wrote alongside the split-screen Instagram clip on Thursday (Jan. 26). The caption translates to “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!” which is similar to her hit single’s lyrics of “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

In “BZRP Music Session #53,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, Shakira is more unapologetic and empowered than ever, spitting diss verses to Piqué and even throwing a jab at his new love interest.

“I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me/ I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you/ I only make music, sorry that it bothers you,” the singer chants on the dance-pop track. “Good luck with my so-called replacement/ I don’t even know what happened/ You’re acting so weird, I don’t even recognize you/ I’m worth two 22-year-olds/ You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

This isn’t the first time Shakira has taken aim at her ex. Prior to the Bizarrap session, she released the more poignant “Monotonía” alongside Ozuna, lamenting the loss of love to “monotony.”

See Shakira’s post on Instagram below.