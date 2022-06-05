Shakira Reveals Her Dad Is Recovering From a ‘Bad Fall’ Amid Gerard Pique Split

Shakira revealed that her father suffered a “bad fall” amid news of her split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué.

The 45-year-old Colombian superstar wrote on Twitter Saturday (June 4) that her dad, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the hospital recovering from his injury.

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently,” Shakira captioned a photo of herself kissing her father’s bruised face. “I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer added, “Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support.”

The pop star and Spanish soccer player, 35, confirmed earlier in the day that their 11-year relationship had come to an end.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the pair said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira and Piqué met while filming her music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which was the anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They share two children, Sasha and Milan.

See Shakira’s tweet below.