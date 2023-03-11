×
Shakira’s First Listen of Bizarrap-Produced ‘Vol. 53’ Reminded Her of Depeche Mode

"It's got a little bit of that sort of, like, cool, dark undertone," the Colombian star says.

Bizarrap and Shakira
Bizarrap and Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 10, 2023. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Shakira and Bizarrap brought their chart-topping collab to The Tonight Show.

The Colombian star and Argentine DJ paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon on Friday (March 10) to promote their global hit “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which has officially broken 14 Guinness World Records.

Prior to giving a sensational live performance of the dis track, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, Shakira sat down with Fallon and recalled hearing Bizarrap’s “Vol. 53” beat for the first time in Barcelona.

“It reminded me of Depeche Mode,” the 46-year-old songstress remembered. “The song, if you listen to it, it’s got a little bit of that sort of, like, cool, dark undertone. I love Depeche Mode. It’s my favorite.”

The superstar added that she immediately knew the song would be a hit.

“I started to feel it in my body, you know. I usually have this visceral sort of physical reaction to music,” Shak explained. “If you see me, you know, two-stepping, things are not right. You know? I know when a song works because then I suddenly start moving, like, getting these small contractions from my tailbone to my iliac bone, and then it just results into, you know, hip movements.”

In “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, Shakira is more unapologetic and empowered than ever, spitting diss verses to ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué and even throwing a jab at his new love interest.

Watch Shakira and Bizarrap’s Tonight Show appearance in the videos below.

