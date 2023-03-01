SG Lewis Talks New Album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove,’ Working With Elton John

SG Lewis‘ sophomore studio album AudioLust & HigherLove arrived in late January. The LP — which serves as the follow-up to his 2021 debut Times — sees the English singer-songwriter and dance producer dabbling in the multifaceted nature of love with help from friends Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres and more.

“It’s [the album] defining these two approaches to love and relationships, one being this lust-filled, infatuated, rush-y and toxic approach to love and relationships, and the second half representing this more fulfilled, actualized kind of longer-lasting version of what people would call real love,” Lewis explains to Billboard News. “There’s definitely some stuff on the album that’s highly personal. it’s funny because the last album was definitely about everyone else. It’s a new feeling, it’s uncomfortable at times, but it’s honest.”

In between a brief hiatus, Lewis had the opportunity to work with Elton John on the veteran singer’s 2021 album, The Lockdown Sessions, after John personally invited him onto his radio show.

“He’s a big champion of new music. When I released the first album [Times], I got invited to his radio show for an interview,” he recalled. “That was already surreal enough, so at the end of the radio interview he was like ‘I’d love to get into the studio,’ and I was like ‘Yeah, right.’ I was driving alone the next day and I get a phone call…nearly crashed the car. He was like ‘When are we getting into the studio?’ So we got into the studio and made ‘Orbit.'”

Watch SG Lewis discuss AudioLust & HigherLove, his newfound love for yacht rock, the Elton John collab and more in the video above.