SEVENTEEN’s Vernon Is Releasing a Debut Solo Mixtape: Here’s When ‘Black Eye’ Arrives

The rapper will be the third member of the K-pop group to release a solo project.

Vernon SEVENTEEN
Vernon of SEVENTEEN attends SEVENTEEN's 4th Album 'Face the Sun' Release Press Conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom on May 27, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via GI

Vernon is the next member of SEVENTEEN who’s gearing up to go solo. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the rapper announced that he will be releasing a debut solo mixtape titled Black Eye, making him the third of the 13-member group to drop a solo project.

Seventeen

The news was shared to SEVENTEEN’s social media accounts along with the official cover art, which is a faux poster that features the title of the project written in bold red graffiti lettering and a photo of Vernon standing atop a smoking monster truck. Flames and stark lighting also decorate the poster, as well an order to “turn up the radio!” for the project’s release date — Dec. 23.

Vernon’s solo mixtape comes after the release of Hoshi’s Spider mixtape, which arrived in April 2021, and Woozi’s Ruby mixtape, released in January.

Vernon’s most recent release was his February collaboration with Charli XCX for the remix of the pop star’s single “Beg for You” featuring Rina Sawayama.

The remixed version of the song, which included production from producer A.G. Cook, features the K-pop idol thinking hard about a future with his lover. “All the endless conversations about us been going on in our head/ In the night, we dream a future together and I feel bad in your bed/ I beg for you, please stay, I can’t go a day without/ No, I can’t go a day without you,” Vernon sang on his verse.

See the announcement and art for Vernon’s mixtape below.

