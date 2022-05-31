Seventeen’s Joshua Recalls How the Group Prepared to Record Their First English-Language Single ‘Darl+ing’

SEVENTEEN joined Apply Music 1’s The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Tuesday (May 31), where the K-pop group discussed their freshly released fourth studio album Face The Sun, which features their first-ever English language single, “Darl+ing.”

“All of our members kind of had a hard time at first, pronouncing all the words because they were all in English,” Joshua explained of recording the song, adding that the group was “practicing all the time” and asking American-born group members Joshua and Vernon for advice on the language. “But in the end, we came out with a great song. So yeah, we’re really proud of them right now.”

On the concept behind Face the Sun‘s second track, “Hot,” Hoshi said it was all about symbolism. “It’s our determination to become the sun, which is the best,” he explained during the interview. “So like the sun that is really sizzling hot, there’s only one sun in the world. It’s our determination to become that shining, sizzling sun.”

Face the Sun is SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album and first in almost three years. As one of the act’s main producers and leader of its vocal team, Woozi co-wrote all the tracks on Face the Sun, which follows 2019’s An Ode. The 13-piece pop band will support the new LP with a North American tour, beginning in August, part of the band’s first world tour in more than two years.

