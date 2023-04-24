SEVENTEEN Opens Up About the ‘Grand Sound’ of ‘Charming’ New Song ‘Super’

SEVENTEEN unveiled their brand new mini-album FML on Monday (April 24), and to celebrate, the 13-member group sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about the inspiration behind some of the project’s songs.

“‘Super’ is the track makes you cheer up when you want to do fighting and it is a charming song with the grand sound,” Seungkwan shared, with S. Coups adding, “During listening to the all the tracks in this album, we hope to feel that SEVENTEEN and [fanbase] CARATs are one team.”

As for what they have planned for the rest of the year, Seungkwan kept it coy. “It would be hard to say exactly what is the plan for the rest of this year but we will present great performances to CARATs,” he shared.

Listen to the full interview here.

Six tracks appear on FML: “F*ck My Life,” “Super,” “Fire,” “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U,” “Dust” and “April Shower.” FML arrives via PLEDIS Entertainment almost nine months after SEVENTEEN’s most recent full-length project, SECTOR 17, which earned the act a career high on the Billboard 200 by peaking at No. 4.

FML is the most pre-ordered album in K-pop history with 4.64+ million pre-orders, a press release for the new album says.