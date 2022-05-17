SEVENTEEN Announce North American Tour Dates

On Tuesday (May 17), SEVENTEEN announced the North American leg of their Be the Sun World Tour. The K-pop boy band’s tour will begin with two nights in Seoul, before they make their way to North America.

The 13-member group will begin their 13-city North American trek in Vancouver, Canada. They’ll also be stopping in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Toronto and more. More details surrounding the tour, including venue information, are set to arrive in the next few weeks. A press release announcing the North American tour also hinted at more dates being announced in Asia, specifically mentioning a Japan Dome Tour taking place in November and December.

The tour announcement comes as the band are preparing to release their fourth album, Face the Sun, slated to come out on May 27. Their first entirely English track, “Darl+ing,” came out last month.

The Be the Sun Tour will be SEVENTEEN’s first world tour in more than two years, as their last tour was shut down prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the supergroup returned to the stage for a fan meet-up in Japan that was attended by 60,000 fans.

Check out SEVENTEEN’s North American tour dates below.

Aug. 10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Aug. 12 – Seattle, Washington, US

Aug. 14 – Oakland, California, US

Aug. 17 – Los Angeles, California, US

Aug. 20 – Houston, Texas, US

Aug. 23 – Fort Worth, Texas, US

Aug. 25 – Chicago, Illinois, US

Aug. 28 – Washington D.C., US

Aug. 30 – Atlanta, Georgia, US

Sept. 1 – Belmont Park, New York, US

Sept. 3 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sept. 6 – Newark, New Jersey, US