SEVENTEEN Reveals New Album Is Coming Soon During Carat Land Show: ‘It Will Be a Month to Remember’

CARATs, are you ready? SEVENTEEN is gearing up to release new music sometime next month, the K-pop group’s label, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed in a statement Monday (March 13).

“K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN hinted at yet another grand year ahead as they wrapped up their three-day fan meet ‘2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING,’” the statement read. “In celebration of the close bond between SEVENTEEN and their fans — CARATs — the band delivered for-hour shows dedicated to the fans and revealed plans for their next album set to drop in April.”

The confirmation from Pledis about SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming music comes after group member S.Coups revealed the news during the first of three nights in the 2023 SEVENTEEN in Carat Land fan meeting in Seoul. “Some day in April, we will be back with a great album. We will be back to make your April great,” he said during a break in the set in a fan-captured video.

According to a press release, the band also confirmed by telling fans, “We are releasing our next album in April. We’re proud of our work, and we promise it will be a month to remember.”

SEVENTEEN has not released music as a group since July, with the re-released version Face the Sun, the K-pop stars’ repackaged album SECTOR 17. Face the Sun peaked at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and peaked three spots higher at No. 4.

While fans will have to wait for details regarding SEVENTEEN’s next album release, there are a few events in the works for the group later in spring. The SEVENTEEN 2023 JAPAN FAN MEETING ‘LOVE’ will hit Japan in May, taking over Kyocera Dome Osaka and Tokyo Dome across four dates.