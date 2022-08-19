SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN attends SEVENTEEN's 4th Album 'Face the Sun' Release Press Conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom on May 27, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.

Another member of SEVENTEEN has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pledis Entertainment revealed on Friday (Aug. 19) that Mingyu has coronavirus, just days after Dino tested positive and had to miss out on the group’s August 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In light of the news, both members will not be participating in SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming Be The Sun tour stop at Houston’s Toyota Center on Aug. 20. Mingyu will also be absent from the group’s show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 23, while Dino is scheduled to return for that concert at the time of publication.

“Mingyu experienced a mild sore throat in the early morning of August 19 (PT) and preemptively took a COVID-19 test, and the test result returned positive,” the statement announcing Mingyu’s diagnosis read. “Mingyu is currently under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment in Los Angeles. All SEVENTEEN members other than Dino and Mingyu are not experiencing any unusual symptoms.”

The statement concluded, “We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Mingyu, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

Mingyu’s positive result marks the fifth case of the coronavirus to hit the K-pop group this year. He was previously in contact with Vernon, who contracted the virus in February, though did not experience any symptoms and tested negative at the time. Hoshi contracted COVID-19 one week after Vernon, while Jeonghan came down with symptoms in April.