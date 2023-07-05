×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua & Vernon Unveil Summer-Themed Radio Show

The four-episode 'Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of Seventeen' will air weekly on Apple Music.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua & Vernon
Apple Music

What better way to soak up the sun than with the boys of SEVENTEEN? The K-pop superstar group’s Joshua and Vernon are teaming up to host a special summer radio show on Apple Music 1, aptly titled Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of SEVENTEEN.

Explore

Explore

Seventeen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Over the course of the four episode series, the duo will play some of their favorite songs, share their best summer memories and answer questions from their beloved fanbase, the CARATs. The inaugural episode, available on Wednesday (July 5), features Joshua and Vernon chatting about past travel stories and dream vacation spots, all while jamming out to a number of summer hits.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Announces 14 More 2024 European Eras Tour Dates With Paramore

“Just the fact that we are launching an Apple Music radio show makes me very excited, and I want to communicate with CARATs quickly,” Joshua said in a press statement. “I want to deliver good energy to CARATs through the Apple Music radio show.”

Vernon mirrored the sentiment, adding, “Excited to host my and Josh’s Apple Music radio show. We plan to introduce several episodes through Apple Music radio, and among them, I think the episode ‘Ice Cream & Summer Foods’ will be especially fun. I look forward to it very much. Hope you enjoy!”

Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of SEVENTEEN will air live weekly on Apple Music 1 here, with the remaining episodes premiering at 5 p.m. PT on July 12, 19 and 26. If you missed the live broadcast, fear not. All episodes will be available any time on demand here with an Apple Music subscription.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua & Vernon
Apple Music

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad