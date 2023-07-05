SEVENTEEN’s Joshua & Vernon Unveil Summer-Themed Radio Show

What better way to soak up the sun than with the boys of SEVENTEEN? The K-pop superstar group’s Joshua and Vernon are teaming up to host a special summer radio show on Apple Music 1, aptly titled Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of SEVENTEEN.

Over the course of the four episode series, the duo will play some of their favorite songs, share their best summer memories and answer questions from their beloved fanbase, the CARATs. The inaugural episode, available on Wednesday (July 5), features Joshua and Vernon chatting about past travel stories and dream vacation spots, all while jamming out to a number of summer hits.

“Just the fact that we are launching an Apple Music radio show makes me very excited, and I want to communicate with CARATs quickly,” Joshua said in a press statement. “I want to deliver good energy to CARATs through the Apple Music radio show.”

Vernon mirrored the sentiment, adding, “Excited to host my and Josh’s Apple Music radio show. We plan to introduce several episodes through Apple Music radio, and among them, I think the episode ‘Ice Cream & Summer Foods’ will be especially fun. I look forward to it very much. Hope you enjoy!”

Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of SEVENTEEN will air live weekly on Apple Music 1 here, with the remaining episodes premiering at 5 p.m. PT on July 12, 19 and 26. If you missed the live broadcast, fear not. All episodes will be available any time on demand here with an Apple Music subscription.