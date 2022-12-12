Watch SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, Dino and Mingyu Nail ‘Wednesday’ Dance Challenge

Calling Carat and all Little Monsters! Over the weekend, SEVENTEEN hit the LA3C Festival, and three of its members conquered the Wednesday dance challenge in the process.

Stopping to chat with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly, Joshua, Dino and Mingyu positively nailed the viral TikTok choreography set to Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary,” re-enacting the moves of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams as Mother Monster’s sped-up vocals sang, “I’ll dance, dance, dance/ With my hands, hands, hands/ Above my head, head, head/ Like Jesus said.”

Ortega revealed in a November interview that she was actually ill with COVID-19 while shooting the now-famous dance sequence — which is actually set to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” — but didn’t receive a positive test result until after she’d finished filming the scene.

And while the Born This Way deep cut doesn’t actually appear anywhere in the Netflix series, the TiKTok trend reached a fever pitch when Gaga slipped into her best goth schoolgirl apparel to rock out to the choreography herself.

Meanwhile, all 13 members of SEVENTEEN also hit day one of LA3C to light up the stage with a fiery hourlong set featuring “HOT,” “Left & Right” and “Very Nice” — the latter of which they repeated an incredible six times due to demand from the ecstatic audience.

In September, the K-pop idols unfurled Sector 17, a repackaging of their 2022 studio set Face the Sun with lead single “_World” as well as added tracks “Circles,” “Fallin’ Flower” and “Cheers.”

Watch Joshua, Dino and Mingyu dance it out to “Bloody Mary” below.

LA3C is Penske Media Corporation’s new music, art and food festival celebrating Los Angeles’ culture and diversity. PMC is also the parent company of Billboard.