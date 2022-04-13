SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jeonghan of SEVENTEEN has tested positive for the coronavirus, the boy band’s label confirmed on Wednesday (April 13.)

“JEONGHAN was tested positive on a self-test he took on the evening of Wednesday, April 13,” Pledis Entertainment said in a statement. “He promptly took a rapid antigen test and was confirmed with COVID-19. JEONGHAN is currently experiencing a sore throat and a mild cough and is administering self-treatment at home.”

The label also shared that the K-pop idol “briefly came in contact” with bandmates Mingyu and Vernon on the same day he tested positive, but assured fans that “they were all wearing masks and did not have close contact with one another.” Additionally, the statement maintained that none of the other 10 members of the group are currently experiencing any symptoms.

“Therefore, it would be difficult for JEONGHAN to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while,” the entertainment company continued, promising to provide fans with “updates on his activity resumption” and “support for [his] rapid recovery.”

News of Jeonghan’s diagnosis comes at an inconvenient time considering SEVENTEEN’s first-ever English-language single is set to drop this Friday (April 15). The as-yet-untitled track will officially kick off the album cycle for the idols’ upcoming fourth studio set, which is slated to arrive sometime next month as a follow-up to 2019’s An Ode as well as their ninth mini-album Attacca from last October.

Jeonghan is hardly the first member of the group to get sidelined by COVID lately, however. Vernon came down with the virus in February, just in time for his collaboration with Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama on the “Beg For You” remix to be unveiled. One week later, Hoshi also tested positive after exhibiting minor symptoms.

Read the full statement about Jeonghan’s COVID diagnosis at the link in the tweet below.