SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Tests Positive for COVID-19

SEVENTEEN is experiencing yet another case of COVID-19, just days after Vernon was confirmed positive for coronavirus. On Thursday (March 3), the K-pop group’s management company Pledis Entertainment issued a statement announcing that Hoshi has tested positive for the virus after taking a self-test kit a day earlier, then confirmed the results with a PCR test the following day.

In the official statement, the entertainment company explained that Hoshi is “currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a sore throat and cough and is administering self-treatment at home.” All other members of SEVENTEEN — with the exception of Wonwoo and Vernon, who were confirmed positive for the virus on Feb. 12 and Feb. 25, respectively — took self-test kits on Wednesday. The kits came back negative; no one else within the group is experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms.

Hoshi’s diagnosis has precluded him from participating in any of SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming activities as he takes the required rest period in order to recover, Pledis Entertainment said. The company added that it plans to provide the support needed for a rapid recovery and intend to follow the orders of local health officials and healthcare authorities.

SEVETEEN currently does not have any scheduled events coming up, though they have a movie currently in the works titled SEVENTEEN Power Of Love: The Movie, arriving on April 20 and 23 in movie theaters worldwide. The film, according to Pledis, will serve as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN,” and will feature live concert footage from the K-pop group’s November 2021 Power of Love live concerts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with all 13 members.