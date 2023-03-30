SEVENTEEN Announces 10th Mini-Album ‘FML’: See the Teasers

New music from SEVENTEEN is on its way! The boy band announced its forthcoming mini-album, FML, on Thursday (March 30).

The project is slated to be released April 24 via PLEDIS Entertainment, and will arrive just nine months after SECTOR 17, the repackaging of the K-pop idols’ fourth full-length Face the Sun. That deluxe album, featuring previously released singles “Hot” and the English-language “Darl+ing” as well as new cuts such as “_World,” “Circles” and “Cheers,” earned the 13-piece act a career high on the Billboard 200 by peaking at No. 4. (The original version had previously landed at No. 7 earlier in 2022.)

To herald the announcement, SEVENTEEN unveiled the first teaser poster for FML on its social media accounts. According to a release, the image “interweaves still photos of a bed on a puddle of water, a reading lamp and a boxing ring, all tinted in muted shades of blue.” Hours ahead of the reveal, the group also posted a mysterious teaser reading “Welcome to SEVENTEEN STREET…COMING SOON” along with a diverse array of emojis including a calendar page, a cat and a frog, twinkling stars and a desert island.

CARAT will be able to begin pre-saving the mini-album on Friday (March 31), with more information about the process expected to drop on Weverse.

Seventeen previously teased the existence of FML at its Carat Land show earlier this month, with S.Coups telling the crowd in Seoul, “Some day in April, we will be back with a great album. We will be back to make your April great.”

Check out SEVENTEEN’s teasers for FML below.