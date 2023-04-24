×
What’s Your Favorite Song on SEVENTEEN’s ‘FML’? Vote!

Let us know your top track on SEVENTEEN's new mini-album by voting in our poll.

SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN introduced fans to a new era with the release of their mini-album FML on Monday (April 24). The project marks the most pre-ordered album in K-pop history with more than 4.64 million pre-orders, according to a release.

Seventeen

Six tracks appear on FML: “F*ck My Life,” “Super,” “Fire,” “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U,” “Dust” and “April Shower.” Each song gives a new aspect of the 13-member band that their fanbase, affectionately called CARAT, can enjoy.

With the mini-album officially released, we at Billboard want to know which track you’ve been loving the most. Let us know by voting in our poll below.

