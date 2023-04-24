Seventeen’s ‘FML’ Mini-Album Has Arrived: Stream It Now

SEVENTEEN‘s new mini-album FML is here. The K-pop boy band released the new set on April 24.

Six tracks appear on FML: “F*ck My Life,” “Super,” “Fire,” “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U,” “Dust” and “April Shower.” The project arrives via PLEDIS Entertainment.

FML arrives almost nine months after SEVENTEEN’s most recent full-length project, SECTOR 17, which earned the act a career high on the Billboard 200 by peaking at No. 4.

Explore Explore Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

FML is the most pre-ordered album in K-pop history with 4.64+ million pre-orders, a press release for the new album says.

The group previously posted teasers and shared a trailer for FML titled “F*ck My Life: Life in a Minute” on April 13. All 13 members were featured in the clip, which had a narrator asking, “How do you define the world that surrounds you? In the middle of this f—ing world. You’re not allowed to feel happy. But you deserve to be happy. So fight. Fight for your life.”

In 2022 SEVENTEEN stopped by to play a game with Billboard News, revealing the most unexpected places they’ve run into one of their fans, known as CARATs. Joshua recounted meeting a fan in Disneyland, which he was enjoying with his parents, and at an Apple Store; Hoshi said, “I met a CARAT on the Ferris wheel in Seattle,” and Mingyu stated that he “actually run[s] into them quite often.”

Stream SEVENTEEN’s FML below.