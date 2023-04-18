SEVENTEEN Reveals the Craziest Places They’ve Met CARATs: Watch

CARATs are worldwide, and SEVENTEEN‘s recent sit down with Billboard News is proof. The K-pop group stopped by to play a quick game with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly, in which they revealed some of the strangest and most interesting places where they have met their dedicated fans.

According to Joshua, the weirdest place he’s ever met a fan was at “Disneyland. I went with my parents too,” he told Kelly, adding that he’s had a spontaneous fan meet at an Apple Store as well. “I met a CARAT on the Ferris wheel in Seattle,” Hoshi said, with Mingyu stating that he “actually run[s] into them quite often.”

When asked who the members of the group are fans of, Hoshi proudly shared that he’s a Justin Bieber fan, while Mingyu is a fan of Billie Eilish. The group also stated that live performances from Bieber — as well as John Mayer, Taemin (of SHINee) and their producer Bumzu — are some of the best they’ve ever attended.

SEVENTEEN is currently in album promotion mode — the group is gearing up to release its 10th mini album, FML, on April 24. The set, which contains a total of six tracks, comes nine months after the release of the group’s repackage album, Sector 17 (which charted at No. 4 on the all genre Billboard 200). The mini album features two tracks, “F*ck My Life” and “손오공 (Super),” which will hit streaming after the album’s formal arrival.

Following the release of FML, the SEVENTEEN 2023 JAPAN FANMEETING ‘LOVE’ will hit Japan in May, taking over Kyocera Dome Osaka and Tokyo Dome across four dates.