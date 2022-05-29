Fans Choose SEVENTEEN’s ‘Face the Sun’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

SEVENTEEN’s highly anticipated album, Face the Sun, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 27) on Billboard, choosing the K-pop collective’s new project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Face the Sun brought in 94% of the vote, beating out new music by Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa and Young Thug (“Potion”), Eminem (“Jimmy, Brian and Mike”), Tate McRae (I Used to Think I Could Fly), and Blackbear with Machine Gun Kelly (“GFY”).

Face the Sun is SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album and first in almost three years. Spanning nine tracks, the new set features the group’s first English-language song “Darl+ing.” As one of the act’s main producers and leader of its vocal team, WOOZI co-wrote all the tracks on Face the Sun, which follows 2019’s An Ode.

The 13-piece pop band will support the new LP with a North American tour, beginning in August, part of the band’s first world tour in more than two years.

SEVENTEEN’s most recent release was their ninth mini album, Attacca, which arrived in October 2021. The set earned the act their second No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, selling 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 28.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.