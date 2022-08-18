SEVENTEEN’s Dino Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Skip ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

SEVENTEEN has been hit with another case of COVID-19. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the K-pop group’s management company Pledis Entertainment issued a statement revealing that rapper Dino has tested positive for COVID-19. He will step back from upcoming concert dates and late-night appearance while he recovers.

“DINO took a PCR test in Los Angeles on Aug. 16 (PT) and was confirmed with COVID-19,” the company’s statement reads. “He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members.”

The other SEVENTEEN members all took PCR tests out of an abundance of caution, and have all tested negative for COVID-19. In light of Dino contracting coronavirus, the Thursday (Aug. 18) appearance for Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as their forthcoming concert at Houston’s Toyota Center on Aug. 20 will proceed with the group’s remaining 12 members. Dino, meanwhile, will “comply with the guidelines of the health authorities in the United States” and sit out the scheduled events. He also skipped SEVENTEEN’s Aug. 17 concert in Los Angeles.

Dino’s positive result marks the fourth case of the coronavirus to hit the K-pop group this year. He was previously in contact with Vernon, who contracted the virus in February, though did not experience any symptoms and tested negative at the time. Hoshi contracted COVID-19 one week after Vernon, while Jeonghan came down with symptoms in April.

On the horizon for SEVENTEEN is the remainder of its Be the Sun tour, which will see the K-pop group making stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Toronto and more.