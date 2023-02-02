SEVENTEEN’s BSS Unveils ‘Second Wind’ Tracklist With Sporty Highlight Medley: Listen

SEVENTEEN‘s subunit BSS — which consists of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi — unveiled the tracklist for its forthcoming album, Second Wind, on Wednesday (Feb. 1) through a sporty highlight medley that details the track themes and provided snippets of the songs to come.

The medley video was designed like a fitness app with goal trackers, measurement of energy and a community that consisted of the SEVENTEEN singers, who also serve as voice and fitness coaches for CARATs.

DK launched into his guiding messages, and explained in detail what fans may gain from the project’s lead single. “‘Fighting’ is the first and title track of BSS’ first single album, Second Wind,” he says in the video, as snaps of him running on a track and wearing sportswear appear onscreen.

“The song is like a positive energy. Your own cheerleaders BSS offer you to help you start a refreshing day thinking, ‘I can do this!’ You can start your day with brimming energy if you start with this song,” DK adds before an upbeat preview of the track starts to play.

Seungkwan was up next for the second track from Second Wind. “‘LUNCH’ is a song that will wash away the drowsiness of the afternoon and fill you with subtle but invigorating energy. ‘LUNCH’ is a song with a distinctive and cheerful melody that makes you want to keep listening! Should we have lunch together with this song?” he says, leading into a synth-heavy preview of the song.

Hoshi closes out the voice coaching with details about the final tune on the album. “The third track, ‘7PM’ is a good song to wrap up your tough and tiring day. I hope you can get pleasant comfort from this song on a day that feels especially longer than the others. Everyone, great job today as always. BSS is always by your side to support your day,” he says as he signs off, before a preview of the mellow song closes out the video.

Second Wind serves as the first single album for BSS since the release of the group’s debut single, “Just Do It,” in 2018. The album will arrive on Monday, Feb. 6.

Watch the Second Wind highlight medley in the video above.